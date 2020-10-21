Magnus Eze, Enugu

Chairman of National Orthopedic Hospital Enugu (NOHE) Cooperative Thrift and Loans Society, Philip Ugwuona has gone into hiding following intimidations and unwarranted arrests by the Inspector- General of Police monitoring team from Abuja.

Ugwuona who raised the alarm from his hideout said that the team which had arrested him eight times in the past was in Enugu on Monday to re-arrest him on trumped up allegations despite court orders restraining the police and their agents from doing so pending the determination of the matter in court.

Uguwona’s current ordeal is coming on the heels of ongoing nationwide protests against brutality and human rights abuses by the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other tactical units of the Nigeria Police.

He accused the Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Cajethan Nwadinigwe of hounding him with security agents over allegations of fraud and messy land deals in the hospital’s cooperative society.

Ugwona said: “This morning (Monday) shortly after I went to work, I was called by one Inspector Esther, the same person that arrested me from the IGP monitoring team, and told me that since we have refused to give them any money on this investigation that they have come on their own and that I should come and bring something for them and also cooperate with them to go and measure the land.

“I told her that she was aware that this matter is in court and is subjudice and transferred to the legal department of the police headquarters in Abuja for investigation and also that the IGP minuted on the matter to stay action and she said no that they found a gun in the bush at the site.

“I then called my lawyer who called the police headquarters’ legal department that confirmed that the matter is with them. So, they are in Enugu hovering around to arrest me for what I do not know.