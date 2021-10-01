From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

With the increasingly rate of unemployment in the country, Whiskey Mistress lounge, has promised to be the next destination in Abuja through which most applicants can be engaged meaningfully.

According to the Public Relations Officer, Adesua Kella, the facility which is set to open in November 2021 at Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, Wuse 2, is currently undergoing construction, creating one of a kind architectural design which will boost a great ambiance and amazing views.

“The view from the lounge will be breathtaking from seeing all the lights around the city, buildings like Transcorp Hilton, National Assembly, Central Church, Church Gate and of course the beautiful sky line,” she said.

Whiskey Mistress will be run by business mogul, Adenike Isi Adeeko, who is also the brain behind Tiki Cultures and Donkey technologies alongside Costantine Madi, of hustle and bustle, Abuja

In a recent interview, Adeeko stated that “with “Whiskey Mistress” we are again setting the pace in terms of bringing innovation and satisfaction in the lounge business.”

Adding that: “imagine a place in Abuja where you can get any type of whiskey you desire, from any part of the world alongside great food, music, amazing services, and more mind-blowing attributes yet to be disclosed.”

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.