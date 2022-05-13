All is set for the three day entertainment razzmatazz organised by Delta state based hospitality guru, Okanaoro Kenneth Oghenekome aka oracle barman.

According to the organisers, the event themed funfair with Oracle bar will have outreach and exhibition on days one and two respectively, while the highlight of the event would be a live comedy concert on the third day at Seth hotel, Asaba.

Speaking on the upcoming event, Ceo of Seth Hotels, Kenneth Oghenekome revealed that the event is in line with his passion to promote the entertainment and hospitality industry in Nigeria, especially in Delta state is scheduled to hold between September 1 and 3rd.

Beyond his exploits in the hospitality and entertainment sector, Oghenekome has executed many projects like the construction of a 250-300 meters road abandon by the government which is about 80 percent complete, as well as empowered widows and orphans through his outreach programme, Okwe outreach that covered financial empowerment and donation of food items to indigents in his community.

Kenneth Oghenekome is married to Cynthia Okanoro, both are blessed with three beautiful kids.

His love for humanity and passion for human capital development is one of his push factors to success, he has received prestigious awards in the same light of local and foreign recognition.