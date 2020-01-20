Enugu Government has debunked the allegation that the host community of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, demanded N500million from the contractors handling the renovation of the airport.

Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, in a statement, yesterday, described the news as “false, malicious and baseless”.

Aroh reassured of the commitment of the Enugu State Government to the timely and successful completion of the upgrade of the airport.

“Categorically, no such situation or incident ever occurred. The state government has not received any complaint from the Federal Aviation Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) or the contractors handling the all-important project. It is a well-known fact, which has been publicly acknowledged by the Minister of Aviation and the management of FAAN that the Enugu state government has provided all the required support in respect of the upgrading of the Akunu Ibiam International Aiport,” he said.

Aroh said the state government in furtherance of its commitment to the upgrading and timely re-opening of the Enugu airport, during the first meeting of the State Executive Council (EXCO) in 2020, held on January 8, “approved the request of the FAAN made by its Managing Director, Captain Rabiu Yadudu, for the issuance of a composite Certificate of Occupancy (CofO) for the entire land area of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.”