Members of the host communities have been enjoined to co-operate and co-habit peacefully with firms operating within their domain in order to facilitate rapid socio-economic development in their areas .

Making the appeal recently in Ilorin,Kwara state, the Chief Executive Officer, Glister Success Ltd, Engr. Bamidele Babatunde said no community can develop or achieve growth without peaceful co-existence between residents and local investors as, peace and security are important enablers of development.

He made the declaration during the formal presentation of cars and motorcycles to residents of mining towns where the company has registered presence.

Babatunde who was represented by the company’s General Manager, Alhaji Moshood Owolabi said the decision to empower residents of communities where the company has registered presence was to ensure that Glister Success Ltd gives back to the society.

“We will continue to come up with life-changing and people- oriented programmes . We have been doing this and we will sustain it in order to continue to reach out to the people. This has been made a priority and we derive joy in doing this annually”, he stated.

Some of the beneficiaries include indigenes of Alaguntan-Igbori in Orire local government area of Oyo state who were presented with cars and motorcycles.

The beneficiaries while expressing appreciation to the company submitted that what was presented to them has shown that the firm is socially responsible.

Commending the company for the gesture, they promised to ensure that the long-standing peaceful relationship that has existed between Glister Success Ltd and the local residents will be jealously protected and sustained.