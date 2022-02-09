From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, on behalf of the Federal Government, has announced the review of the Science, Technology and Innovation Policy (2012). The policy reviewed will determine the roadmap on the development of STI and how it will impact every sector of economic and national life.

The announcement was made yesterday in the Minister’s office in Abuja when the committee on review of the operational guidelines on Energy Research Centres submitted their report to the Ministry.

Dr Onu while receiving the report said the recommendations will be of utmost benefit to the nation, adding that the Federal Government will give it the attention it deserves.

He further added that from the report, the nation will benefit tremendously in ensuring host universities and energy research centres work harmoniously. He further stressed that other research institutes will also benefit from the committee’s report.

“In the past, we have seen the universities and research institutes work in silos, we know that was not helpful so we believe that if there is cooperation and understanding there will be great benefits we derive from one another and the nation will benefit most,” he said.

He said the Ministry is anxious to build a nation that the global community will respect, adding that Nigeria will find a way to catch up with the technologically developed nations of the world.

Dr Onu expressed the belief that the fourth Industrial revolution gave us an opportunity to embrace all emerging technologies as a nation by promoting Research and Innovation.

The Director-General, Energy Commission of Nigeria and Chairman of the Committee, Prof Eli Jidere Bala, said that the committee is optimistic that the recommendations of the draft report will meet up to its Terms of Reference.