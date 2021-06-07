Chairman, HOSTCOM, Lagos State Chapter, Bisiriyu Lasisi Fanu has said that the recent fire outbreak that occured on Monday May 24, was not a vandalisation against Folawiyo & Co Limited operating on Badagry high sea but it was as a result of bunkery activities by some people.

He made this known in Badagry yesterday during an interactive session with the media.

According to the Chairman, HOSTCOM will continue to discourage bunkery activities because the damage caused is a casualty to humanity and the environment.

” We want to make it known to Nigerians and the world that Badagry is known to be a recognised border area, considering the revenue generation into the federation account.

“HOSTCOM, Lagos State Chapter, will engage all necessary apparatus to curb the illegalities that surround oil and gas activities in the area.

Fanu disclosed that Environmental Impactment Assessment will be carried out and sample of the water taking to a laboratory to know the volume of the fire outbreak.

” In an ordinary accessment, people believe after the stoppage of the fire, there is no cause for alarm any more but investigations will be carried out to know if fishes and other sea animals are still alive, near or existing because of the havoc of fire cannot be undermined.

Fanu also noted that indigenes of Badagry survive through coconut business and the heat of the fire has destroyed some of the trees as the continuous produce of the trees cannot be guaranteed anymore, which is a big challenge now.

In addition, Fanu said our PMS should not be smuggled to neighbouring countries any more because it is a criminal act before the government and unjust towards our national interest.

Fanu stated that HOSTCOM will use all necessary measures to track petrol station operators, gas station operators and other inflammable service providers to engage with the best safety management practice for the interest of humanity and the environment.

Meanwhile, Secretary, HOSTCOM, Lagos State Chapter added that HOSTCOM is a body established to oversee the activities of oil and gas activities in oil producing communities in the country.