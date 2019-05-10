Lukman Olabiyi

The ongoing trial of the immediate past governor of Ekiti, Mr Ayodele Fayose, over alleged N6.9 billion fraud before the Federal High Court, Lagos has been truncated as a prosecution witness suddenly turned hostile during the proceeding.

The witness, Adewale Aladegbola Clement, a driver working with a new generation bank in Ado-Ekiti who swore “to speak the truth, the whole truth, nothing but the truth” was found to be giving oral evidence at variance with his written statement.

Contrary to his written statement, the witness said he operated two bullion vans, but they were all down on the very day the charge sheet alleged a bullion fan carried a huge amount of money to Fayose’s residence in Afao, Ekiti.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) prosecuting counsel, Mr Rotimi Jacobs (SAN) had to plead with the trial judge, Justice Mojisola Olatoregun to adjourn further hearing to enable the prosecution regularise its position.

Justice Olatoregun conceded to the adjournment, to the displeasure of defence team (Mr Ola Olanipekun (SAN) and Olalekan Ojo (SAN) who had vehemently opposed the prosecution’s application for adjournment on grounds of the hostile attitude of the prosecution witness.

Earlier, another witness from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Aliyu, Mohammed Mukadas, a senior manager and ex-head payment section told the court that on June 15, 2014, a sum of N200million was paid into account of Silva Macmera through Diamond Bank account managed by the CBN.

He said the money was co-authorised by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Sabo Dasuki and a director in the NSA, S. A. Salisu, who were the signatories to the account of NSA.

According to the witness, on June 15, 2014, another fund of N2 billion was paid into the account of Silva Macmera, showing a computer print-out which he said it was an impress account managed by the secretary to government and NSA.

He testified that the payment was also authorised by Dasuki before it was effected.

Fayose was arraigned by EFCC in October 22, 2018, alongside a company Spotless Investment Ltd on 11 counts.

He had pleaded not guilty to the charges and the court had granted him bail in the sum of N50 million with one surety in like sum.

According to the charge, on June 17, 2014, Fayose and Agbele were said to have taken possession of the sum of N1.2 billion, for purposes of funding his governorship election campaign in Ekiti, which sum they reasonably ought to have known formed part of crime proceeds.

Further hearing has been fixed for May 14.