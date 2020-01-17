That Tiwa Savage is the comeback queen of the Nigerian entertainment industry is not in doubt. Ever since the multiple award-winning singer hit the scene in 2010 after relocating from the UK, she has grown from strength to strength despite encountering challenges that could have derailed her career.

Tiwa whose current single, Attention is trending and currently No. 1 on Apple music store has undergone transformation that has given her a brand new hot look her fans can’t wait to savour. Indeed, 2020 looks promising for her, as she is poised to consolidate her hold on the industry.

Meanwhile, on the romantic front, Tiwa’s affair with Wizkid continues to gather momentum, as unconfirmed reports indicate that the pair are locked in a hot romance and marriage might not be off the cards this year. The singer and mother of one had tagged one of the pictures ‘Mama Jamal’ before she posted them on her Instagram handle.