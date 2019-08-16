Linus Oota, Lafia

The fact that Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa State is fast developing is no longer news. What is news is the increasing presence of drinking joints in Lafia known for promoting illicit sex.

Investigation revealed that most of these joints are allegedly promoting prostitution while others that operate under the guise of running recreational gardens have converted residential areas into drinking joints.

These are popular commercial sex spots in Lafia. They are places where men and women converge to exchange sex and money. They are places where women of different sizes, ages and shapes compete for attention. They are also joined by female corps members, posted to the state for their national assignment. Students of the state polytechnic are also not left out.

Provocative in their outfits and weird makeup. The ladies of the night show the stuff they are made of, and would do the unthinkable to woo a man. Some of the joints also offer outdoor services. Some have separate room for sexual escapades and for short time enjoyment, even as some have converted their businesses to dens for commercial sex workers especially the ones located along the major roads.

The joints offer assorted African dishes such as roasted fish, snails, liquor, rice, garri, Ngwobi, fish meat, pepper soup and fried chicken. The increasing number of beer parlours, lounges greatly encouraged the business of commercial sex.

A visit to most of the joints in Lafia revealed that the owners are making brisk business especially at night even as some live bands are invited to perform to attract more customers. They also incorporate viewing centres, where football lovers watch premier league matches but not without them buying either beer or delicacies they have to offer.

At one of joints along stadium junction, it was gathered that even before 7pm, there is already a

queue of girls seeking patronage. The ladies of the night who do not care about dress codes are usually clad in sexy attire revealing their vital parts. It is a notorious place for commercial sex.

It plays host to young women from neighbouring states of Benue, Plateau, Kogi and Kaduna who are out to make quick money through prostitution. At night, semi-naked girls, and few older women in this area would beckon young men with different forms of body languages and gestures.

One of the prostitutes, Blessing, is from Plateau State. He told Daily Sun: “While growing up at age 23, I had a boyfriend who impregnated me and refused to take responsibility. My parents too did not care about me because I disappointed them.

“So, I came here to make some money to take care of my baby by paying his school fees. I make between N6,000 and N8,000 a day, short time is between N300 and N500 depending on the bargain. Spending a whole night is between N3000 and N5000.”

Joy, a polytechnic student said she moves from one joint to another in Lafia every evening looking for somebody who will toast her and engage her for the night: “I have nobody to sponsor my education, so I do this to pay my bills. Most times I meet people in beer joints and they give me good money to spend the night with them.”

Josephine, a corps member from Kaduna State serves in Lafia: “My monthly allowance is not enough for me. I need to save it to start something after my service. There are no jobs out there, so every evening, I go to some of the cool joints with less noise. Most commissioners, house of assembly members and local government chairmen normally sit in such places to relax.

“You just need to dress well and very attractive to get them. They give you good money, some can promise you a job. Many who were lucky with such people got jobs immediately after their service year. I go about my things in a very matured way.”