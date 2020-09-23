Ebuka Matthew Igbokwe better known as Hotbillz, is set to release his single titled; ‘I dey’ on all digital platforms.

Hotbillz is Nigerian Entrepreneur, Recording Artist, Sound Designer, Dancer and Record Label Executive.

Hotbillz was raised in Lagos, but currently based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. He is into Pop, Afrobeat & Dancehall.

Hotbillz teamed up with Nigeria’s finest R&B singer Byno on a song titled Good Life which was his debut single. A song that is currently enjoying massive airplay across the globe.