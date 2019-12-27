Tokyo is reported to be still short of 14,000 hotel rooms required during the hosting of Olympic and Paralympic Games next year – when a new estimate says visitors to Japan will increase by 7.9 per cent from 2019.

With around 10 million visitors expected for next year’s Games, the Nikkei Asian Review has reported that the Japanese capital is still facing a significant shortage of available hotel rooms.

Meanwhile the Jiji Press has quoted a recent estimate by the major Japanese travel agency JTB Corp that the number of visitors in 2020 will increase by 7.9 per cent to 34.3 million.

JTB claim that South Korean visitors to Japan will rise by around 15 per cent from 2019 following an improvement in bilateral ties.