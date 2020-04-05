Peter Anosike

Hotel owners in Lagos State have described as outrageous the tariff bills being given to them by the electricity distribution companies, commonly called DISCOS.

In a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Saheed Omojuola, the association expressed its dismay over the exorbitant bills without giving consideration to the present economic meltdown occasioned by coronavirus pandemic.

The group stated that it had become cheaper to run on generator than on the national greed, lamenting that some of its members got as high as N7million per month for electricity consumption, urging President Muhammadu Buhari to look into the situation.

“We are appealing to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Power to come to the aid of hotel owners in Lagos State. The bills that the electricity distribution companies are giving to us every month is unexplainable. Every month some of us get bills as high as N7 million, while we don’t even have up to 15 days of electric supply. This is seriously affecting our business. Since the outbreak of coronavirus, most of our hotel rooms are empty because people are longer going to hotels, the statement added.