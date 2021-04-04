By Lukman Olabiyi

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Titi’s Concept Hotels and Apartments, Mrs Titi Hassan, has debunked a trending story alleging that some internet fraudsters, popularly known as Yahoo boys, died in the facility.

In the past weeks, a viral video on social media had alleged that the yahoo boys died after eating meat served by their cohort at the hotel in Akute, Ogun State.

Mrs Hassan described the allegation as untrue, saying it was concocted to soil the image of the hotel. Hassan affirmed that the management had reported the case to the police for proper investigations. She, however, warned scandalmongers to desist from spreading lies and falsehood or be ready to face the wrath of the law.

“Our customers come from far and near, and even beyond the shores of this country, and they can testify to this.

“So, why should somebody just wake up one day and cook up a story that some Yahoo boys came to the hotel to have fun and later died as a result of the beef they ate while at the hotel. “It was an attempt to soil the name of the hotel; we knew those behind the bad stories and their agents.

“The management will not hesitate to take it up given the extent of the damage done to the name and the facility,” she said.

Recalling an incident that had once pitted the management of the hotel against some bad boys in the area about two years ago, Hassan, while pointing fingers at the boys, said, “we know those behind the stories.

“They were a group of Yahoo boys that allegedly assaulted our security guard at the hotel.

“In the course of the attack, our security man sustained injuries. He was rushed to the hospital, where he spent over six months receiving treatment as a result of the injuries.

“We later reported the case to the police, in order to seek justice for the assaulted staff, and three of those boys involved were apprehended by the police and charged to court,” she explained.

Hassan also said that the hotel management learnt that those young men had promised to deal a big blow to the image of the hotel for refusing to withdraw the case from court.

“So, we know where the story emanated. We will definitely handle it with the utmost consideration, especially, when it comes to the image and reputation of the hotel.”