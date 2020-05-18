Tony John, Port Harcourt

A pro-Peoples Democratic Party group in Rivers State, Grassroots Development Initiative Worldwide (GDI), has told the Leader of Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Ralph Uwazuruike, to apologise to Governor Nyesom Wike and Rivers people.

The group warned that Uwazuruike’s failure to tender an apology to Wike and Rivers people over his comment on the recent demolition of two hotels by the governor, would attract dire consequences to the MASSOB leader.

Uwazuruike had reportedly criticised Wike’s action and threatened to take actions that would cause the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency in Rivers.

President General of GDI Worldwide, Bright Amewhule, in a statement, at the weekend, insisted that Uwazuruike must apologise to the Rivers people for insulting the governor, who is their grand patron.