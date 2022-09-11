Men can be very resourceful, especially when it comes to giving special “attention” to their side-chicks. They go the extra mile to cover their tracks. They make every effort to ensure that they don’t hook up with the side chick in the more commonly known rendezvous.

A new trend in town is excellently helping them in this regard. Cover-your-track men are now finding nicely furnished hotels in out-of-the way private estates, which do not display their identity on any board outside the premises, to be the best thing done for them by real estate developers since the coming of sliced bread.

So, to avoid the embarrassment that may arise from being “smoked” out their determined wives (or other side chicks, since some men now have a harem of them), these resourceful men check-in to nicely built and well furnished chilling centres (please read: hotels) in some private residential estates. Such facilities have very well dressed, courteous, firm, no-nonsense security guards that have respectable biceps (in case they need to be physical, you know, pick up somebody and wrestle the person to the ground – especially nosy fellows that want to disturb their guests – you get the picture).

In the cool and nice ambience of such places, Mr. Resourceful and Miss Side Chick, just surrender themselves to pleasure for as long as they want, everything supplied by the room service team with just a call on the intercomm.

Marketing specialists will tell you that unmet human needs basically drive innovation, to fill the perceived gaps. The known five-star hotel brands have rooms they can charge up to N150,000 for the privacy, quality service and prestige that comes from lodging in the facility, the new and trending posh but unbranded hotels in more discreet locations also charge hefty sums. One may be tempted ask why such beautiful places go to lengths to keep prying eyes away from their business, to keep the treasured customers coming back. You begin to understand why they hide in the open.

The fact is that the primary customers of such facilities certainly want to be seen when they engage in cheating. That said, there numerous cases of customers who prefer such quiet, low traffic hotels for the privacy and peace of mind they offer. There have been cases where certain individuals were trailed to their hotel rooms and killed. One particular case involved a university professor who was the presiding officer during a re-run election in the south-west. The different political parties offered to accommodate him in different hotels in the state. He accepted and the parties made reservations for him, but he never showed up because he was not sure of safety. Rather, he checked into one of the discreet, unbranded hotels, which incidentally had a strict, no-nonsense security staff. None of the party officials knew his whereabouts until much later in the day, when he was quietly driven without fanfare to the venue for collation of the election results. In the jubilation that followed the declaration of the result, the professor carefully sneaked away to his hide-out, from where he travelled back to his state, peacefully and safely.

One other reason illicit activities take place at such hidden places is that it is difficult for law enforcement agencies to break into such places for a raid except with prior information. One is inclined to think that unbranded hospitality facilities keep a very low profile to avoid the sledgehammer of huge taxes of the state internal revenue services. But the fact is such facilities should not expect to enjoy the beautiful things happening in the state. Once a business enterprise becomes operational, it should pay the necessary taxes, levies and land use charge, etc and be free to publicly identify itself.

By and large, the trending hospitality places now encourage all manner of illicit affairs between same-sex and opposite sexual partners including teenagers who now engage in immorality. These things go on because it is difficult to associate such facilities with what happens in them. In some instances, drug-trafficking and other drug-related activities have been aided by these facilities. Yahoo Yahoo people often find the facilities very convenient for carrying out cybercrime activities.

Unbranded hotels are now equal opportunity centres for illicit affairs. Women just like the men have gone full hilt into cheating. And they are discovering even more “smart” ways to go about it. But a worrisome aspect is that teenagers have also learnt the immoral doings of their parents.

Take the of a well-to-do man who lied to his wife that he was going on business trip with his foreign partners, and painted a very colourful picture of the expected benefits from the business trip. The wife believed him completely and was happy with perceived efforts of her husband. She particularly happy that husband’s absence would also allow her go a ‘trip’ of her own. While he was away, the man maintained regular communication with the family. As it turned out, Oga had been holed up with a side chick for one week in an unbranded hotel. One evening, the man and his chick ventured out to the terrace of the hotel, where they were served chilled drinks and other delicacies. From where they were seated, he could see people coming in or leaving the facility.

To his consternation, he saw his wife walk in, holding hands with a younger man. Shocked by the sight, he broke out in cold sweat, and lost concentration. He could not summon courage to tell the side chick what was amiss. In anger, he returned to his room. It can only be imagined that he had a restless night driven by the realisation that his slender wife also engaged in extra-marital affair like him. He wondered how the wife could have known about the hotel in a very secluded area. To allow the anger and bitterness that had welled up in him after seeing hos wife and her lover, Oga decided to stay a few more days in the hotel. While taking a walk within the premises of the hotel, two young people hastily ran off immediately they caught sight of him. Instantly, it dawned on him that it was his daughter and her school boyfriend. They had also come to isolated hotel, believing that their parents would not see them.

What a terrible coincidence, he thought. But somehow, he kept a straight face and went home. Incidents of the sort described in the foregoing were made possible because unbranded hotels provide convenient cover for sexual liaisons to take place. Notwithstanding, such facilities were originally intended to provide safe, peaceful lodging for people in need of it. They were not intended to encourage sexual immorality and the like. It all boils down to how the customers choose to utilise the facilities, after all some of the unbranded hotels have accommodated conference delegates, staff of companies and other guests of various corporate bodies. Even married couples have spent peaceful, romantic weekends in some of the unbranded hotels, to recharge the batteries of their union and strengthen marital bonds. Not talk of newly wedded couples who chose to spend their honeymoon in a posh, discreet, quiet and safe unbranded hotel.