TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mustapha Dandaura, has confirmed the killing of eight young females in some hotels in Port Harcourt.

Dandaura also disclosed that the Police Command has arrested a suspect in connection with to serial killings of women in the state, stating that the suspect is presently under investigation.

The state police boss vowed that the Command would seal any hotel where such a heinous act takes place, adding that both the manager and receptionist on duty when the incident occurred, would be arrested and investigation.

Dandaura stated this yesterday, in Port Harcourt, when he briefed journalists on the rising cases of murder in hotels in the state, in the last two months.

He assured that the state command under his watch would leave no stone unturned until perpetrators of the dastardly act are arrested and prosecuted.

He urged everyone in Rivers to rise up and fight against the menace, stressing that a task force has been set up to monitor activities going on in hotels in the state.

Dandaura said: “Today, I have called you here, essentially to express our worry over the mindless killings in hotels in the state; a development, which is giving us concern and the measures we have put in place to arrest this seemingly disturbing situation.

“The command condemns in the strongest terms, these serial killings. Hence, we call on all people of good will to rise to the occasion and join the police as we kick out these monsters.

“It could be recalled that in the wake of this attack, and bothered by the development in Port Harcourt, I summoned all hotel owners under the aegis of Nigerian Hotel Association where we had an interface and I underscored the need for synergy between hotels directors to the executive members of the association, to prevail on their members to install Circuit Camera Television (CCTV) in all hotels.

“Consequently, a task force was constituted headed by ACP, Operations, Valentine Olumese, with mandate to work to the arrest of the perpetrators and return sanity back to the state”, he stated.

Speaking further on the police commitment in tackling the menace, CP Dandaura said ” Today, I want to reinforce our commitment towards tackling this menace and assure you that we have come to the end of these monstrous acts by desperate cultists and ritualists.

“So far, we have made substantial progress in the investigation of these killings. In one of the cases, the actual murder suspect has been arrested and he is making useful confessions”, he disclosed.