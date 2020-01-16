Nigeria’s leading sports marketing and broadcasting company, HS Media Group has urged the Federal Government to support the local industry in line with its recent reforms, which is aimed at competitiveness in sports broadcasting in the country.

HS Media Group, which provided live broadcast for the Africa Cup of Nations held in Egypt last year said the government should position the nation’s public broadcaster, the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) to bid for sports broadcast rights of premium tournaments, including the English Premier League, the Spanish LaLiga in addition to the existing partnership with Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) and the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

According to HS Media Group President/CEO, Mr. Taye Ige said, “NTA has the competences, equipment and the reach to provide viewing experience for Nigerians in every corner of the country, while other stations would benefit from the rights.” He said liberation of the Nigerian economy had worked positively for the country in several aspects, making reference to the telecommunication sector, where opening up of the industry has encouraged competitiveness among players and multiple choices by the consumers.

Ige, however, urged the government to be cautious by not breaching the spirit of liberalisation through an immediate review of ongoing broadcasting right.