From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, after returning from Spain, where he was on a State Visit to Madrid, at the invitation of the Spanish President, Pedro Sanchez, has left Abuja for Accra, Ghana to attend an Extraordinary Summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government on the political situation in Mali and other parts of the sub-region.

According to a statement by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, “the Summit which will hold at the Presidential Palace, Accra, also known as the Jubilee House, is expected to review progress made by Mali’s military junta on the return of the country to democratic rule.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“The Heads of State will also review the situation in the Republics of Burkina Faso and Guinea.

“The President will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd) and Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar.

“He will return to Abuja same day at the end of the Summit.”

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .