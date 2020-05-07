Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

There was fear and confusion in Onitsha Bridge Head, Anambra State, following the crash of a fuel laden tanker on the bridge.

Daily sun gathered that the tanker lost control and subsequently hit the edge, hanging on the protective side rail that prevented the vehicle from tumbling over.

The tanker completely blocked the road, preventing other vehicles coming from either Asaba, Delta State or Onitsha, Anambra State, thereby causing serious gridlock for hours.

The Sector Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Pascal A. Anigbo, said that there were no injury but noted that the Acting Unit Commander, FRSC Onitsha Unit Command, Mr. Isaac Komolafe, contacted the Fire Service, which responded immediately to scene.

He said: “A Mack truck (tanker) with the registration number NKR41XA laden with fuel crashed at the border between Delta and Anambra states.

“Information gathered from witnesses confirmed that the said tanker was coming from Delta State into Anambra State and at the boundary into the bridgehead, Onitsha, the propeller pulled off from the vehicle and the driver lost control.

“The vehicle subsequently hit the edge, hanging on the protective side rail and preventing it from tumbling over.

“The occupants of the tanker are two male adults. They were not injured. FRSC operatives have cordoned off the area and are managing the traffic.”

Anigbo, however, said that Sector Commander Federal Road Safety Corps Anambra State Mr. Andrew Kumapayi called on vehicle owners and drivers, especially articulated vehicles to endeavor to always ensure that their vehicles are in good working condition before embarking on any trip.

He advised them to check and service their vehicles regularly to avoid unnecessary and preventable road traffic mishaps.