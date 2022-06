From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has adjourned plenary over the death of a member from Akwa Ibom, Bassey Ekpenyong.

Speaker of the House Femi Gbajabiamila, presiding over Tuesday’s session, after his address welcoming members from their short break, said the House will adjourn in honour of the late lawmaker.

Ekpenyong died while the House was on break to enable members to participate in the primaries of their respective political parties.

