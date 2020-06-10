Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives on Wednesday barred journalists from accessing the venue of a public hearing on the controversial Control of Infectious Diseases Bill, organised by the House Committees on Health Services, Health Institutions and Justice.

A Sergent-at-Arm stationed at the entrance of Hearing Room 028, venue of the public hearing, said he was instructed not to allow journalists into the committee room.

He stated it was only the chairman of the House Committee on Health Services, Tanko Sununu, that would clear journalists, accredited to cover the activities of the House, access the public hearing.

The Control of Infectious Diseases Bill, which is jointly sponsored by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chairman, House Committee on Health Institutions, Paschal Obi and Sununu has been trailed by controversy, amidst allegations that the bill was plagiarized from a similar bill in Singapore.

The bill had generated furore on the floor of the House last month after Gbajabiamila attempted to push it through first, second reading and committee consideration within a few hours.