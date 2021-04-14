From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The South-West People’s Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives has urged members of the party in the region to close ranks in the interest of the party.

The caucus, in a statement by the Deputy Minority Whip of the House, Adesegun Adekoya, and Chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts, Wole Oke, on Wednesday, said the zonal congress, which produced Taofeek Arapaja as National Vice Chairman, South-West, was a ‘no victor, no vanquished’ election.

The lawmakers stated that the successful outcome of the congress indicates that there is no alternative to the PDP in the South-West and the country as a whole.

According to them, with an elected Zonal Executive Committee in place, the PDP is ready to face future elections in the South-West, beginning with the 2022 Osun and Ekiti governorship polls, head on.

‘Now the battle has been won and lost. But there is no vanquished and there is no restrictive winner. The victory belongs to all of us,’ they stated.

‘This is now the moment to mend the broken places, to reconcile and rebuild without any recourse to personal triumphalism.

‘We are all winners, we have proven to them all that PDP is not like them, we belong to the same family under one umbrella, the South-West is back under the umbrella now.

‘We can confidently say that thd PDP is reclaiming all the South-West states come 2023, starting from Ekiti and Osun states governorship polls; the war is over in the zone with the outcome of the zonal congress,’ the caucus stated.

The lawmakers went on to commend Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde for the success of the zonal congress and urged party leaders to support him in the task of rebuilding the PDP in the South-West.