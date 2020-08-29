Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has charged the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) and other relevant agencies in the aviation sector to unravel the cause of the Quorum Aviation Helicopter crash in Opebi, Lagos on Friday.

The Chairman, House Committee on Aviation, Nnolim Nnaji, gave the charge on Saturday while reacting to the helicopter crash, which claimed three lives.

Nnaji, who expressed sadness over the incident, condoled with the families of the deceased, as well as the management and staff of the Quorum Aviation Helicopter.

The lawmaker stated that it was regrettable that the helicopter, which took off from the Port Harcourt Airport and flew several nautical miles, crashed a few minutes to landing at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport.

Nevertheless, he expressed gratitude to God that there was no ground casualty recorded in the crash, noting that ‘it was a great miracle that such crash could occur within a residential area in a city so populated like Lagos without any ground casualties.’

Nnaji expressed dismay over the crowding of the scene of the crash by residents of the area, stating that crowding sites of plan crashes is dangerous as there could be explosions.

He added that such behaviours could equally impede proper investigation in the event that certain components that could aid investigation might be tampered with.

The lawmaker, while urging Nigerians to exercise restrains in rushing to disaster scenes, stated that urgent need to enlighten members of the public on the consequences crowding crash sites.