Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives on Saturday charged the Nigeria Air Force to redouble its efforts in the war against terrorism and banditry in the country.

The chairman, House Committee on Air Force, Shehu Koko, who gave the charge in a statement in Abuja, noted that the House remains committed to the welfare of armed forces.

Koko, while condemning the recent attack on troops of the 271 Nigerian Air Force detachment along the Kaduna-Bernin Gwari Road, said the House appreciates the efforts of the Force in combating insurgency in the country.

He urged the Air Force not to be deterred in the discharge of their duties, stating that the House on its part will continue to ensure that security agencies in the country are properly funded.

“I want to assure the Chief of Air Force that the Committee under my leadership will continue to pledge our parliamentary support to see that the Force and other sister agencies are properly funded to enable them to discharge their duties.

“I also want to urge the Force to see their commitment as a duty to their fatherland and redouble their effort in the fight against terrorism,” Koko stated.

The lawmaker commiserated with the Force and the family of the officer who lost his life during the attack and prayed for the quick recovery of other personnel who sustained injuries in the deadly incident.

“Members of the Committee want to use this medium to condemn the attack on troops of the Air Force… and also commiserate with the Force, the family of the fallen hero who died at the battlefield.

“This is sad news for us and to Nigeria as a whole as we look forward to a quick recovery for personnel who sustained several degrees of injury,” he said.