From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has charged the National Security Adviser (NSA) and other security agencies to take urgent steps to contain the spate of killings in Anambra State.

It also mandated its Committees on National Security and Intelligence and Police Affairs to ensure that normalcy is restored to the state; and report back within three weeks.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Chris Azubogu on “urgent need to curb the increasing spate of killings in Anambra.”

Azugbogu told the House that Anambra State, which used to be peaceful, has been turned into a centre of attacks by “unknown” gunmen. He expressed worry that there was hardly a day without a reported case of robbery, abduction and outright killings of defenseless citizens by gunmen.

“On Tuesday 28th September, Dr. Chike Akunyili the husband of the late DG of NAFDAC , Prof Dora Akunyili and 8 others were slaughtered at Nkpor , Onitsha Anambra State.

“The next day police station in Orumba North was attacked and people were killed. On 30th September, my vehicle was attacked along Nnewi-Nnobi Road leading to ultimate death of one of my drivers. The offices of Department of State Security were also burnt on October 3, people were also killed, houses burnt. These killings are orchestrated by mischiefmakers who are bent on causing tension and panic in the state ahead of the upcoming November 6 election in Anambra State.”

He stated “that unless drastic measure is taken to halt and combat those elements terrorizing the states, the events in Anambra will turn into a major crisis in the entire south east and the nation.”

Azubogu argued that there was need for the security agencies to contain the killings and make the state safe for law abiding citizens to go about their lawful businesses.

