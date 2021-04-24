From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Chairman, House of Representatives’ Committee on Niger Delta, Apostle Essien Ayi, has lauded the Interim Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Col Milland Dixion Dikio (retd), for sustaining the peace in the Niger Delta region.

Speaking during his family thanksgiving in Calabar at the weekend, Ayi, who represents Calabar South/Akpabuyo/ Bakassi federal constituency, said he and his colleagues are satisfied with the steps taking so far by Dikio to restore the dignity of PAP.

According to him, Dikio’s constant tours of the region and his consistent engagements with critical stakeholders had calmed frayed nerves in the Niger Delta.

‘Dikio’s efforts in maintaining the peace had enabled the federal government’s projects to go on unhindered and has safeguarded critical assets in the Niger Delta,’ he said.

‘I am particularly impressed by the innovations introduced by Dikio to turn ex-agitators to viable citizens and entrepreneurs.

‘PAP has contributed immensely in protecting crude oil facilities to allow the country achieve 100 per cent of its daily crude oil production,’ he stated.