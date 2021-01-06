From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Chairman of the House of Representatives’ Committee on Healthcare Services, Dr Tanko Yusuf Sununu, has inaugurated 16 developmental projects on health, education and water in three Local Government Areas of Kebbi State.

Sununu, who represents Shanga/ Yauri/ Ngaski Federal Constituency, flagged off the projects on Wednesday in Ngaski Local Government Area.

The projects inaugurated include the construction of a block of classrooms at primary school, Jijima town in Yauri, renovation of a pediatric ward in a general hospital, Yauri, provision of equipment at PHC Yar Besse, solar-powered street lights in Shanga township, provision of equipment to PHC, Saminaka, and construction of an overhead tank for portable drinkable water in Shanga, construction of a bridge at Sakace ward in Shanga, among others.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The federal representative explained that the projects were part of the dividends of his representation at the National Assembly to his people.

According to him, ‘we still have a number of projects that we have not inaugurated today, and people will benefit tremendously from the medical equipment, blocks of classrooms, primary healthcare structures, bridge and waterworks, among others in my constituency.

‘There are two things in life: either you are educated or you are not educated. Health will facilitate you to get better education while education will make you be healthier; and as the saying goes, educate a woman is like you educate a society; these are the premises upon which I have paid more attention to education and health in my constituency,’ he said.

Sununu urged the people in the areas to participate in the maintenance of the projects and utilised them judiciously in order to lessen the burden of health, water and education challenges in their areas.

He also distributed snake bite anti-venom vaccines in the healthcare centres in the areas.

He said: ‘Owing to the torrential water waves that accompanied the floods last year, we experienced an influx of snakes in our areas.

‘And one has to spend as much as N80,000 to N100,000 for one vaccine, and I took it upon the mandate my people have given me to secure the vaccines from Gombe State and distributed to the centres to help save the lives of our people.

‘On pregnant women, we have taken the responsibilities of every pregnant woman who is undergoing labour; we have taken care the medical, drug and surgical bills of over 186 women so far in the areas.

‘On eye challenges, we have so far treated 296 out of our target number of 500, and we are hoping to review the targeted number as soon as we reach the 500 before the end of my tenure,’ the lawmaker said.