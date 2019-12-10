Molly Kilete, Abuja

The House of Representatives’ Committee on Defence is visiting the Nigerian Armed Forces’ Defence Headquarters in Abuja as part of its oversight functions.

The Committee led by its chairman was received by the Chief of Defense Policy and Plans (CTOP), Air Vice Marshall Nurudeen Balogun, and taken to the office of the Chief of Defence Staff(CDS), General Gabriel Olonisakin, while the other members of the Committee were taken to the conference hall where the meeting will take place.

Senior officers from the Army, Navy and Air Force are already seated awaiting the arrival of the CDS, with the Committee chairman.

The meeting is expected to deliberate on some of the crisis facing the military, after which they would go into a closed door session.