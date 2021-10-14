From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Army, has called for the speedy take off of the Nigerian Army Aviation to boosts its counter insurgency operations and other security operations in the country.

The committee said that with the army aviation fully in place, it would be able to provide support for its ground troops to prevent attacks and Improvised Explosive Device(IED), usually planted by terrorists to disrupt smooth movement of troops on counter insurgency operations.

Chairman of the committee, Abdulrazak Namdas, made this known when

He led members of the committee on a visit to the chief of army staff Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya at the army headquarters in Abuja.

Namdas, while noting that the security of lives and property is crucial to President Muhammadu Buhari, said the committee embarked on the legislative duty to ascertain if resources appropriated to the Nigerian Army in the 2021 budget have been well utilized. He said the visit to the army headquarters was to avail the committee members the opportunity to appraise ongoing operations and its challenges, with a view to prioritizing Nigerian Army requirements in subsequent budgets.

He commended the Nigerian army for the recent recruitment exercise conducted at Falgore Forest, Kano State, under the leadership of the COAS, describing it as as a fair and transparent exercise.

The chairman who commended the ongoing operations of the Nigerian army across the country, noted that it has recorded tremendous successes even as he noted that the exercises recently launched by the COAS to stem the tide insecurity in the South South, South East, South West and North Central parts of the country have began yielding positive results.

He particularly commended the synergy demonstrated in the conduct of joint operations by the NA, other sister services and security agencies, noting, that it is the way to go in modern operations.

Welcoming the delegation to the army headquarters, the COAS commended the Committee for the visit, saying it would further strengthen the cordial relationship between the NA and the House of Representatives.

He used the opportunity to emphasize the operational significance of NA Aviation, adding that the NA under his watch will continue to leverage the support of the National Assembly to bring this to fruition.

Gen Yahaya, reiterated the zero tolerance for human rights abuse, as well as adherence to rules of engagements in all its operations, saying that troops must continue to conduct themselves in the most professional manner in line with global best practices under his watch.

