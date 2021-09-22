Members of the House of Representatives Committee on Health Institutions have commended the management, staff and unions of Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi Araba for their cooperation in their day-to-day activities.

The committee led by Dr Pascal Obi made this known when they inspected completed and ongoing capital projects in the hospital.

Obi said the unions should continue to co-operate with the management of the hospital because without their co-operation the facility would rot.

“ The development witnessed today,especially projects sponsored by corporate organisations and individuals, if you weigh them in a balance, they may be greater than what the Federal Government has done. It takes one ingenuity to think outside the box to achieve this much because there are some Chief Medical Directors of government hospitals, who may not have achieved 10 per cent of what LUTH’s CMD has achieved. “

