Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Former Minister of Information Chief Edwin Clark has described as illegal and unconstitutional the House of Representatives’ directive to Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki to issue a new proclamation within one week for the proper inauguration of the State House of Assembly.

Clark urged the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, to retract his order for the sake of peace.

The House had also directed the Inspector General of Police and Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS) to shut down the State Assembly and provide adequate security to allay further fears of intimidation and threats as alleged by some members-elect.

Clark drew attention to the fact that the House of Representatives alone cannot take action on such a matter as the constitution provides for a joint National Assembly action.

The former minister urged the National Assembly to wait for the court to interpret the cases cited in reaching their decisions.

The elderstatesman said as a stakeholder who has served the country in various capacities for over 60 years, including as senator, he is qualified to comment on federal issues affecting the welfare and peaceful co-existence of a united Nigeria.

“Those of us who have retired must speak out. The House of Representatives must retract their decision because it’s not backed by the constitution,” Clark said.