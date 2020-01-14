Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives on Tuesday directed the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to suspend plans by electricity Distribution Companies ( DISCCOs) to increase electricity tariffs across the country.

The Chairman, House Committee on Power, Magaji Aliyu, gave the directive when the Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, and officials of the NERC appeared before the committee.

Aliyu, who stated that there are many unresolved issues regarding the proposed hike of electricity tariffs, said the House will not accept discriminatory electricity tariffs in the country.