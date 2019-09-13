The Ohanaeze Ndigbo UK and Northern Ireland has said it would continue to support the activities of the South East Governors as they intensify efforts to rid the zone of armed herdsmen terrorizing the area.

The declaration of support came after the invasion of the Abuja residence of Ebonyi Gov. Dave Umahi on Sept. 2, hours after the South East Governors adopted measures to tackle the activities of armed herders in the zone.

A statement jointly signed by Ohanaeze UK and Ireland led by Dr Nnanna Igwe, and Secretary Mr Kingsley Offor as well as the PRO Amb. George Uzonwa, described the invasion as shocking and appalling.

The statement urged President Muhammadu Buhari to order a full scale judicial enquiry into the incident alleged to have been carried out by security operatives with a view to ensuring that the perpetrators were speedily brought to justice.

“Why is this cowardly act coming barely 24 hours after the South East Governors Forum banned herders who move around with AK-47 and machetes and directed security agencies to enforce the order?”