From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives Special Ad-hoc Committee on Constitution Review has laid its report on the alteration of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The report, which was laid by the Chairman of the Committee and Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase, at Wednesday’s plenary, is proposing 68 alterations to the 1999 Constitution ( as amended).

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

The laying of the report was witnessed by the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, Minister of Women Affairs Pauline Tallen and her counterpart in the Ministry of Finance and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The proposed amendment to the constitution include the abrogation of the states/local governments joint account, financial autonomy for state houses of assembly and state judiciary,, extension of immunity to the judiciary and legislative arms of government and to separate the offices of minister/ commissioner of justice from that of the Attorney General of the Federation/ Attorney General of a state.

Other proposals are the removal of railways, prisons, airports and power from the exclusive to concurrent list, among others.