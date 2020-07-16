Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong has condoled House of Representatives member representing Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam constituency, Rt Hon Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, over the death of his father, Mallam Adamu Yusuf Gagdi.

Lalong in a statement described the death of Mallam Adamu, a renowned and respectable Islamic scholar and the Imam of Gum-Gagdi Mosque, Kanam LGA of Plateau State, as a great loss to his immediate family, community and Plateau State as a whole.

‘Late Mallam Adamu was a rallying point in his community as he used his position as an Islamic cleric to not only teach virtues of love, peace, tolerance and hard work but also engaged in mentoring the youths to value humility above undue search for quick glory,’ the governor said.

Lalong particularly recognised his contributions towards fostering dialogue and understanding among people of different tribes, religions and socio-political persuasions which has contributed to restoring peace on the Plateau.

Lalong said the state shares the pain with members of his family, particularly the Rt Hon Yusuf Gagdi, and urged them to continue to honour his memory by ensuring that his legacies are sustained in the service of humanity.