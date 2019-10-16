Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A member of the House of Representatives representing Nembe/Brass Federal Constituency, Hon. Israel Sunny-Goli, has queried recent employments at the National Institute of Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILD) which, he said, had excluded Bayelsans.

In a personally signed letter addressed to the Director-General with reference number ISG/HOR/053 titled “Lopsided Recent Employment in NILDS”, Sunny-Goli expressed dismay that out of the 40 recent appointments, no Bayelsan was considered.

The lawmaker stated that it was sad that there is no Bayelsan among the about 200 employees of the Institute, a situation, he argued, that is against the spirit and letter of federal quotas.

Sunny-Goli called on the Director-General to take urgent steps to correct what he regards as an anomaly and give qualified Bayelsans their due chance at the Institute.

The letter reads in part:

“It has come to my notice that more than forty (40) people have been employed on permanent and temporary basis in the National Institute of Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILD) within the last three months. To my greatest dismay however none of the new employees in NILDS are from Bayelsa. This is to say the least against the spirit and principle of Federal Character as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution as amended.

“I am also aware that for the about two hundred (200) employees in NILDS none is from Bayelsa State. It is on this note that I wish to implore you to immediately address this clear case of discrimination of my people”