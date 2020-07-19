BY CHRISTY ANYANWU

A wind of change has swept through the House of Freedom Ministries leading to the

emergence of a new leadership at the helm of the various arms of the church.

The change, not unconnected with the unprecedented change foisted on the world by the

novel Covid-19 pandemic was announced via a signed statement by the founder of

the ministries, Dr Tony Rapu, who has hitherto been the Senior Pastor and is

presently the Chairman Board of Trustees, Freedom Foundation.

In line with the new change, Pastors Gbenga and Joy Olumurewa are now Senior

Pastors over the House of Freedom, while Pastor Jude and Dr (Mrs) Fejiro Nwoko

takes stewardship of the Present House, the church’s flagship ministry.

“The God Bless Nigeria Church, which has undertaken a majority of our fieldwork in

indigent areas will now be supervised by Pastor Solomon Akpo,” Dr Rapu stated.

House of Freedom, a group of ministries comprising This Present House, The

Waterbrook, and God Bless Nigeria Church is a leading religious institution that is

involved in the development of lives and communities through strategic intervention.

With the new changes in the structure of the church leadership, Dr Rapu now

assumes increased oversight and mentoring of the ministry’s extensive pastoral

team. He outlined his new roles thus: “God is calling me into an apostolic structure

where I focus more on the work beyond the local church. My new responsibilities

would include oversight of Freedom Foundation and deeper work with the House of

Refuge and our addiction medicine programs. I will also be extending my leadership

mandate as an apostle to build a global network of leaders. I also intend to devote

more time to research and publication projects.”

While observing that today’s Church is navigating uncharted waters, Dr Rapu assured

that in the “spirit of liberty that our faith espouses, the House of Freedom will

continue to focus on spreading the gospel of the Kingdom in a variety of ways across

the world.”

The coronavirus, he noted, had only triggered a deeper awareness of the digital world,

as many churches were already streaming online. “Indeed, Zoom was already in use

before the coronavirus. So, the lockdown pushed us to better use of existing

technology to deliver our timeless message,” he said.

As the world grapple with prescribed protocols, and while debate and discussions

rage over when it would be safe to gather again, Dr Rapu urged the congregation to

remain circumspect. “Our priority is the health and safety of the people and we must

focus on minimizing transmission. Be assured that the pandemic will pass and we will

gather again. We will one day look back and see that God was with us, working in our

midst for good,” he said.

Noting that community and relationship are at the heart of the Church, he intuited that

when it is time to return to the building, some may still prefer the online options. “We

may eventually create an integrated process with a hybrid church, keeping the online

experience, while complementing it with the physical gathering,” he said.

In this dire time of the Covid-19 pandemic, the House of Freedom has through the

God Bless Nigeria church extended its feeding and relief programmes beyond the

usual communities to other areas in Lagos, a feat made possible by members and

corporate donors’ generous support, revealed Rapu.

He further stated that though the pandemic has brought major changes, it has been a

great learning experience on how to run a church in difficult times. “We are learning

to separate what really matters from what is irrelevant,” he stated.

This season of global uncertainty, Dr Rapu reminded, is full of new opportunities,

noting that God is reminding the Church that ministry extends beyond the walls of a

physical location. As he put it, the uncertainty brought by the coronavirus pandemic

presents unusual opportunities for creative ministry.

“As Senior Pastor, I intend to pivot into different responsibilities and permit new,

younger leaders to emerge, while I provide oversight over the House of Freedom,” Dr

Rapu avowed.