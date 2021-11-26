All roads led to Silverbird Cinema, Victoria Island, Lagos on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 as the American biographical crime drama film, House of Gucci premiered amidst glamour, panache and razzmatazz.

The premiere, which opened with a red carpet moment permeated with soft music and exotic cocktails, attracted fashionistas, celebrities and movie stars like Jumoke Odetola, Margret, John Amechi etc. It was indeed an opportunity to mingle, network and share brighter moment together.

House of Gucci is the latest film from Ridley Scott. It is a thrilling exploration of three decades in the tangled history of the multi-generational Gucci family, a tale of murder, madness, glamour, and greed.

The film features Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, the wife of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), who was tried and convicted of orchestrating her ex-husband’s murder. It follows the events and aftermath of Gucci’s 1995 assassination, spanning three decades in the life of the high fashion family. House of Gucci also stars Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek and Al Pacino among others.

The Gucci brand is widely recognised and admired by fashionistas around the world, having being created by prestigious fashion label’s founder, Guccio Gucci, who opened his first quality leather goods store in Florence, Italy exactly 100 years ago. The movie, House of Gucci has been produced to capture the events and aftermath of Gucci’s 1995 assassination, spanning three decades in the life of the high fashion family.

And since the film covers three decades, the make-up team conveys the specific look of each era, which included variations in make-up and hairstyles with transforming performers into celebrities from the era – from Grace Jones to Andy Warhol and Karl Lagerfeld.

In her remarks after watching the film, Nollywood star, Jumoke Odetola said a major lesson she’s taking away from House of Gucci is that over-ambition does not pay. “Seeing the film, House of Gucci has just reinforced what some of us already knew about the Gucci family. The moral lesson I am taking away from it all is that over-ambition doesn’t pay, as seen on the part of Patrizia Reggiani, the wife of Maurizio Gucci and even the heir apparent himself,” she stated.

Also speaking, John Amechi, a fashion designer, said the film has exposed him to the spectacular and intriguing story behind the Gucci brand. “I’m a fashion designer and I intend to have my own fashion brand in future, therefore House of Gucci has impacted me in many ways. The film has exposed me to the intrigues and challenges that may crop up in the business,” he said.

Released into cinema across Nigeria on November 26, #HouseOfGucci: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fsEsa0Xfvc is distributed in West Africa by @silverbirdfilmdistribution, an exclusive distributor for Universal and Paramount Pictures’ movies. Over the years, the company has earned a reputation as a trusted partner in the film supply chain services industry.

