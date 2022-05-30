From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

Dr Jimlas Opeyemi Ogunsakin, former Senior Special Assistant to Ekiti State Governor on Public Health and House of Representatives aspirant for Ekiti Central Federal Constituency 1, on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has rejected the outcome of last Saturday’s primary election that declared, Hon Sola Fatoba as the winner.

Fatoba, a serving federal lawmaker was re-elected having defeated Ogunsakin, who according to the election scored three votes and two other contestants.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Four contestants participated In the contest, with Fatoba emerging the winner, after polling 114 votes, while other contestants – Opeyemi Ogunsakin scored 3 votes, Oluyemi Esan garnered 2 votes and Sunday Ola 0 votes.

Speaking with newsmen at the venue of the primary, the enraged Ogunsakin expressed dissatisfaction with the conduct of the election.

He said, “at the build-up to the election, the party assured of level playing ground, that when people did not agree on a consensus, aspirants would go to the field.”

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

Ogunsakin who alleged that the delegates’ list was doctored stated that if the country would move forward, politicians should embrace true democracy.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“Another list just surfaced a day to the election which caused a lot of confusion. There were multiple lists and people were surprised. The returning officer from Abuja did not show up, the new list was doctored to suit a particular aspirant. The state returning officer that came claimed they did accreditation and was not less than 30 minutes.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“This is a complete disgrace to democracy, at the end of the day, they would not feel obliged to their constituencies on performances.”

Ogunsakin lamented that “it was unfortunate despite all our sacrifices as a loyal party man.

He categorically stated that “as far as I am concerned there is no party primary conducted, we have been short-changed, we will seek redress through party machinery because APC and Governor Kayode Fayemi believe in free, fair and credible primary and justice to all members.

“This is the 3rd time I am running for House of Representatives. Even In 2014 when we were five in number, I scored 54 votes.”

He cautioned leadership to strive for futuristic leaders and give a level playing ground as always being advised by the state governor and APC Presidential aspirant, Dr Fayemi whom he described as a “ true Democrat.”

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .