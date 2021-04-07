From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

In the aftermath of last Monday’s invasion of Owerri Custodial Centre by gunmen, the House of Representatives has called for a security beef-up of the various custodial centers across the country.

The Chairman, House Committee on Reformatory Institutions, Anayo Edwin, in a statement on Wednesday, said it is worrisome that about 1,800 inmates escaped from the Owerri Custodial Centre during the invasion.

Edwin, while condemning the attacks on Owerri prisons as well as police formations in Imo State, called on the Department of State Security (DSS) to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the attacks so as to forestall a reoccurrence.

He also charged the security agencies to find perpetrators and ensure that they face the full wrath of the law.

‘The security agencies must strive to avoid a situation where criminals attack custodial centers at will and set the inmates free,’ he stated.

Edwin, while charging the security agencies to redouble their efforts to re-arrest the escapees and return them to the facility, urged the public to report suspicious movements around them to the nearest police station.

According to him, it is not in the interest of the country and citizens to allow the inmates roam about freely.

He assured that the House, upon resumption from its Easter holiday, would ensure better support for security agencies to enable them safeguard public facilities.

Edwin added that his committee will interface with the Ministry of Interior and the Nigerian Correctional Service to explore ways to ensure that the custodial centres are better secured.