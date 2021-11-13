The plot to embarrass President of Nigeria Basketball Federation, Musa Kida by summoning him to the House of Representatives Committee on sports to discuss funding related to basketball in the last four years, did not go according to the plans, after all.

It was gathered that after Musa Kida visited the Reps committee on sports where he responded to probing questions of the committee led by Hon. Olumide Obasa, and presented documented facts and figures, he was cleared of any wrong doings or financial misappropriation and was praised for his efforts and asked to continue with the good work that he has been doing for Basketball but with a proviso that he endeavours to clear whatever outstanding bonuses and allowances owed D’ Tigress

It was gathered that the House committee hastily ended the session after realising that it was the Federal Government that was indeed, owing Musa Kida, over a billion Naira and that they had been sold big lies for so long.

They also realised that Kida has been a true and selfless patriot for spending his personal and sourced funds to ensure Nigeria basketball teams were able to participate at continental and global championships, and of course, with outstanding successes over the last four years.

The House Committee then extended invitation to another major stakeholder, Col. Samuel Ahmedu, who is the FIBA Africa Zone 3 President, to come and respond to more questions on the fundings and activities of the NBBF and the D’Tigress claims.

