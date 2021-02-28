From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Deputy Chief Whip, House of Representatives, has debunked the insinuation that she was arrested by the Department of State Security on Thursday last week. An online publication had alleged that the lawmaker was a guest of security outfit.

Describing the report as fake, Onyejeocha who is the member representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency said that the report was the figment of the imagination of the writer and those that sponsored it.

The lawmaker while advising journalists and bloggers in the state and the country to avoid being used by politicians to tarnish other person’s image and to always verify their information before publication wondered why the publisher of the said report failed to verify his or her information before publishing in line with the tents and ethics of the journalism profession.

Onyejeocha who stated that she will get to the root of the matter and may possibly seek redress in court said it was laughable to say she was arrested by the DSS when she had not done anything to warrant that.

“Have I ever neared any office that is linked to corruption? It is the imagination of detractors. But one thing that is very certain is I will get to the root of the matter and they will be brought to book.”