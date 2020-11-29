By Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Spokesperson of House of Representatives Hon Benjamin Kalu has said the House has completed the probe into the activities of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Kalu, who spoke to journalists in Umuahia after the expanded caucus meeting of Abia chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), stated that the House Committee on NDDC, of which he is a member, did a very commendable job in arriving at its conclusion, stating that the report of the committee has been submitted to the committee of the whole House.

Kalu, representing Bende federal constituency in the House of Representatives, said he was optimistic the report will receive the needed attention after the ongoing budget considerations and eventually submitted to the Executive for necessary action.

Kalu was elated that the Umuahia-Bende-Ohafia federal highway is presently receiving attention after several decades of collapse.

While expressing regret and displeasure over the hardship his constituents have faced over the years, Kalu said he lobbied and approached the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, whom he said was kind to have given it the needed attention by presenting it before the Federal Executive Council (FEC) where the sum of N12 billion was approved for the road.

The lawmaker commended the Ministry for approving N2.3 billion for the commencement of work on the road, expressing optimism that in due course it will be completed.

He expressing the readiness of the 9th National Assembly to maintain the January-December budget calendar, adding that in no distant time the 2021 budget will be passed into law.