From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

House of Representatives Candidate, for Kwande/Ushongo Federal Constituency on the platform of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Prof. Kohol Iornem has reiterated the urgent need for affordable and accessible primary healthcare in rural communities of Benue State to address the rising medical challenges at the grassroots.

Iornem stated this in a chat with newsmen shortly after commissioning a healthcare center he personally renovated at Tomatar in Ushongo Local Government area of the state at the weekend.

He assured that when elected as the people’s representative next year, renovation and equipping of dilapidated hospitals and health centers across the constituency would be topmost in attracting people oriented projects.

The House of Representatives hopeful pointed out that his deep desire to improve the wellbeing of his constituents prompted him to commit his personal funds to renovate the Primary Health Center when he discovered that it was in a very deplorable state.

He promised that a dialysis clinic would be set up in Kwande and Ushongo Local Government Areas to draw medical attention closer to patients with Kidney failure in the rural communities.

Prof. Iornem also identified with the Youths from Kwande and Ushongo on the occasion of the International Youth day, describing them as the beacon of hope for the Benue and Nigerian Society.

He appealed to governments at all levels to do more in empowering young people with grants to enable them develop economically so that poverty and other social vices can be reduced to the barest minimum in the society.

Iornem further assured that his Charity outfit; the Menroi Foundation would sustain support to the unemployed, vulnerable children and the less privileged in Benue State.