From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Three hundred women and youths were at the weekend presented with business tools such as deep freezers, sewing machines, grinding machines and laptops under the women and youth empowerment programme of National Assembly member representing Makurdi/Guma federal constituency, Mzondu Benjamin at the IBB Square, in Makurdi.

Each of the beneficiaries who were drawn from all the council wards of Makurdi and Guma local government areas of the state went home with one item each to boost their businesses and improve on their livelihoods.

Speaking at the event, First Lady of Benue State, Mrs. Eunice Ortom commended Mzondu for the gesture even as she expressed joy and pride at his quality of representation at the National Assembly.

Mrs. Ortom added that the occasion was a double celebration for the federal constituency as the programme coincided with the 61st celebration of Nigeria’s Independence.

The First Lady who expressed concern over the beggarly attitude by some women these days, however urged the beneficiaries to engage in activities that would be beneficial to their families.

She described the empowerment as an impetus for women to increase their livelihoods and advised them against selling the items.

On his part, the House of Representatives member while Mzondu appreciated the First Lady for attending the event and promised to do more in the remaining years.

He thanked the people for finding him worthy to go to Abuja and represent them saying the gesture had nothing to do with politics but born out of his determination to deliver on his campaign promises of quality representation of the people.

‘We are doing this for our mothers because they are the ones who participate more in politics but sadly are hardly carried along when it comes to benefits. We are presenting 100 sewing machines, 100, grinding machines and 50 deep freezers to our women and mothers. We also have 50 laptops for youths.

‘I am not doing this for politics. I am only delivering my four year mandate. However, I am at your service if you find me worthy of any position after now.’

Some of the elated beneficiaries including Mrs. Margaret Shagger, Comfort Tizer, Uzege Jacob and Earnest Tortiv all expressed joy that the gift and promised to make judicious use of them to improve on their businesses.

