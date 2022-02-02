From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has introduced a bill to repeal the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) (Amendment) Act 2007 and disband the security agency.

The bill, which is sponsored by an All Progressives Congress (APC) member from Oyo State, Shina Peller, is proposing that after the disbandment, the asset assets and personnel of the security agency to the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

The proposed legislation also seeks the establishment of a transition management committee to superintend over the winding up of NSCDC, as well as develop regulations and implement procedures for the transfer of its assets and personnel to the police.

According to the synopsis of the bill, the continued existence of the NSCDC as a distinct security organisation amounts to a waste of scarce resources.

The sponsor noted that the ‘fragmentation of security resources across multiple competing agencies is counterproductive.

‘The mandate of the NSCDC has expanded that it has now become a duplication of the Nigeria Police Force. This has led to avoidable conflicts.

‘Every single function of the NSCDC can be done or is being done by the Nigeria Police Force. The assets and personnel of the NSCDC will be absorbed by the Nigeria Police. So, there will be no loss of job.’