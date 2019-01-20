By Anita Osilim

AN Imo group under the aegis of Owerrinization Think-Tank (OTT) has endorsed the candidature of Hon. Ikenna Elezieanya of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Owerri Federal Constituency House of Representatives election.

The endorsement was made known by the leader of the group, Chief Ahamefula Okereke, of Amakohia-ubi in Owerri-West Local Government Area of the state.

Stating how the group arrived at the consensus to support Hon Elezieanya, Okereke said: “Any time God wants to bless a people, He introduces a man. Any time that same God wants to bring revival to a city, He uses three means: political, economic and spiritual.

“The Almighty God has remembered Owerri Federal Constituency again. God has opened His book of remembrance for Nde-Owere. God has finally brought the set man, at the set time, for the set job, to His set people of Owerri Federal Constituency. It is beyond argument that Hon. Engr Ikenna Elezieanya, PDP candidate for Owerri Federal Constituency is the man!”

According to him, “after a great deal of thought, reflection, robust discussion and fervent prayers, the Owerrinization Think-Tank, made up of decent Owere men and women, dogged in approach, intellectual in persons and after carefully perusing the antecedents of the other contenders and pretenders, concluded that Hon. Engr. Ikenna Elezieanya, a multi-blessed man with elevated vision and supreme achievements, a chartered engineer with insight, foresight and far-sight, is the man to represent Nde-Owere in Abuja.”