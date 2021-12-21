From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, passed a budget of N17,126,874,917,693 for the 2022 fiscal year, and extended the life span of the 2021 Appropriation Act for 90 days.

The budget, which was passed after the report of the House Committee on Appropriation was considered and passed at the Committee of Supply, has about N700 billion increase from the N16,391,023,917,692 proposal proposal presented to the parliament by President Muhammadu Buhari last October.