Judex Okoro, Calabar

The All Progressive Congress (APC), has recorded a resounding victory over the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in the Saturday, January 25’s House of Representatives re-run election for Abi/Yakurr federal constituency.

INEC had fixed the re-run election for Ekureku I and II wards in Abi local government area of the state following an Appeal Court ruling in September 2019.

Announcing the results, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Alalibo Johnson, said Dr Alex Egbona of APC polled 29,716 against the PDP’s candidate, Mr John Gaul Lebo, who scored 26,039.

The REC said based on the above results and the powers conferred on him, Dr Alex Egbona of APC, who polled the highest votes, had been declared the winner.

In another re-run for Abi state constituency, Mr Davies Etta of PDP was declared winner having polled a total of 13, 349 to defeat his APC closest rival, Ina Iwoara, who scored 8, 197 votes.

He commended all the stake holders who played critical roles to ensure a smooth conduct of the elections.

Reacting, Alex Egbona expressed gratitude to his constituents for standing behind him during trial times.

The former chief of staff to former Governor Liyel Imoke, said the second victory had emboldened him and promised to bring the dividends of democracy to his people.

Congratulating the winners, former Governor Liyel Imoke, in a statement issued on Sunday, said now that the elections were over, it was high time all stakeholders united for the common good of the people of the federal constituency.

He said: “I acknowledge that through the course of this season, as is always the case, tensions were perceived to be high. But I am happy that ultimately the elections were peaceful.

“I commend both the politicians and electorate for the maturity exhibited through this election season. Now that elections are over and I believe the better politicians won; we must all sheath our swords and unite for our common good.

“We must condemn and abhor the denigration and abuse of leaders and the perpetuation of divisive tendencies. Abi/Yakurr and indeed Cross River State, can only grow if we give our representatives the requisite support. I also expect that Alex Egbonna and Davis Etta will provide qualitative representation for the federal constituency and the state constituency, respectively.”

He advised both losers against pursuing the matter further in the courts even as they have constitutional right to seek redress.